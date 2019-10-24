African Children’s Choir to perform in OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The African Children’s Choir is bringing their vibrant energy and spiritual sound to an Oklahoma City church.

The choir will perform at First Church, 131 NW 4th St., at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 1.

“The African Children’s Choir melts the hearts of audiences with their charming smiles, beautiful voices and lively African songs and dances,” said Lydia Sherwood with First Church.

The Children’s Choir is coming to the church as part of their “Just As I Am” tour, which “combines traditional hymns with African cultural sounds and a stunning visual story of God’s faithfulness,” according to Sherwood.

The choir is a nonprofit humanitarian and relief organization that performs across the globe with a mission to help Africa’s most vulnerable children.

Music for Life, the choir’s parent organization, works in seven African countries and has educated over 52,000 children in those countries. More than 100,000 people have been impacted by MFL’s relief and development programs.

“By focusing on providing education, MFL’s purpose is to help Africa’s most vulnerable children today, so they can help Africa tomorrow,” Sherwood said.

The choir has performed for presidents, heads of state and most recently Queen Elizabeth II at her diamond jubilee, and has sung alongside music legends such as Paul McCartney, Annie Lennox, Keith Urban, Mariah Carey and Michael W. Smith.