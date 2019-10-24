Atoka man dies after his ATV overturns

ATOKA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – An Atoka man died in an ATV crash, Thursday evening.

Miguel Mendoza, 52, was riding his Honda ATV on a pasture road located on private property at County Road North Pleasant Hill, 14 miles west of Atoka. At approximately 6:12 p.m., he lost control of the ATV, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol news release.

The ATV overturned one time, killing Mendoza, the news release states.

Mendoza was pronounced dead at the scene. He suffered head and internal injuries, according to the news release.

Mendoza was not wearing a helmet, the news release states.