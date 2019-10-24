Attorney general calling on Facebook, Craigslist to crack down on online alcohol sales

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma leader is calling on major sites like Facebook, Craigslist and eBay to make a change.

Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter sent a letter to the websites, asking them to take more proactive measures to stop the sale of alcohol online.

The letter was part of a coalition of 46 attorneys general who are asking the companies to review current postings for online alcohol sales, remove illegal postings and develop programming to block and prevent users from violating state laws.

“This isn’t just about violating state laws, it’s about protecting the health and wellbeing of Oklahomans,” Attorney General Hunter said. “Illegally sold alcohol thwarts state licensing laws that ensure the substances aren’t tainted and are coming from a reputable vendor. The substances being sold illegally could originate anywhere and could contain deadly substances, like methanol. As we work with Facebook, Craigslist and eBay to crack down on this issue, I am encouraging Oklahomans to use extreme caution when purchasing alcohol online.”

The attorneys general say alcohol sold online may contain substances that pose health risks, and also could facilitate the illegal sale of alcohol to minors.

Except for wine, alcohol cannot be purchased online or shipped in Oklahoma.