Attorneys general asking popular shopping sites to crack down on alcohol sales

OKLAHOMA CITY- An Oklahoma leader is asking major sites like Facebook, Craigslist and eBay to make a change by asking them to crack down on illegal alcohol sales.

“With online alcohol sales, you’ve got no idea what you’re buying,” Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter said.

Hunter is just one of 46 attorneys general across the nation taking a stand against illegal online alcohol sales.

“It takes time to put that many high-ranking officials to agree on the language in the letter. But it’s really mushroomed this problem in recent months,” Hunter said.

Three letters were sent to the heads Of Facebook, Craigslist and eBay, asking the companies to review current postings for online alcohol sales, remove illegal postings and develop programming to block and prevent users from violating state laws.

But Hunter said this isn’t just about violating state laws. It’s about protecting the health of the consumers.

“We don’t want people buying things that are going to make them sick and we don’t want illegal products being sold, particularly alcohol, being sold to minors,” Hunter said.

Part of the letters said, “Some of the products sold in this manner may be counterfeit, mislabeled, or fraudulent. The consumer may not know that this method of alcohol sales is illegitimate, or that these blackmarket products could pose health risks.”

“The ask was, “Let’s sit down with you and collaboratively figure out a way to ensure these sales aren’t occurring and that the public isn’t being put in harm’s way,” Hunter said.

In Oklahoma, a winery can ship up to six, nine-liter cases of wine annually directly to an Oklahoma resident who is 21-years-old or older. The wine must be for personal use and not for resale.

But except for wine, alcohol cannot be purchased online or shipped here in the state.