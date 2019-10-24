Bethany elementary school teaching students to love letters through fashion

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BETHANY, Okla. (KFOR) - The alphabet is an important starting point of a sound education, so one Oklahoma elementary school is taking the way they teach the ABCs to the next level.

Learning is always in fashion at Lake Park Elementary School in Bethany.

Kindergarteners are the stars in a fashion show that is designed to teach them about the alphabet.

"Well, the fashion show is basically a result of an ABC boot camp. Boot camp is what the kindergartners go through from second week of school to end of first quarter to learn an alphabet letter every day," said Shawnda Gilliam, a kindergarten teacher. "They write it, read it and come up with words.”

Each student wears their outfit with a specific letter on it, and words that start with that letter.

The lights, music and movement get them excited to learn.

“I guarantee there’s one letter they’ll never forget and that’s the one they wore today," said Principal Lori Freeman.

The more fun they have the more confidence they gain.

"We try to get kids to really be good communicators and standing up in front of a crowd is a big skill," Freeman said. "They didn’t know a lot of these parents and they’re walking in front of strangers and we want to develop that skill, that social skill."

Parents love the idea and it's clear the students are enjoying themselves.

Teaching students to love letters at Lake Park Elementary School is another great example of what’s right with our schools.

