Calm Waters hosts free grief workshop for the holiday season

YUKON, Okla. (KFOR) – Calm Waters Center for Children and Families will host a free Winter Grief Workshop on November 9 in Yukon to help families prepare for the holiday season and cope with the death of a loved one or a recent family separation due to divorce, deployment, deportation or incarceration.

The workshop will be held at the Yukon First United Methodist Church on Saturday, November 9 from 2-4 p.m.

“For many children, this is their first Thanksgiving with Mom and Dad in separate houses and for other families, it’s their first Christmas since Grandma died and it’s difficult to organize expected family events,” said Heather Warfield, LMFT, Calm Waters’ Program Director. “Our Grief Workshop allows hurting families to learn new ways to manage loss during a time of year that holds high expectations for joy and togetherness.”

Calm Waters’ therapists will guide through holiday-focused subjects to provide the entire family with tools to cope with loss during a time of year that is usually filled with joy.

Calm Waters says the end-goal for attendees is to learn how to grieve together while honoring holiday traditions and memories.

Families must register by November 7.

Click here to register.