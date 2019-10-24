× Classen School of Advanced Studies Student Awarded Acuña Family Fund Scholarship

Oklahoma City, OK – The Acuña Family Fund recently selected Ericka Herrera as the program’s second annual scholarship recipient. Herrera was chosen from numerous applicants from Oklahoma City Public Schools and will receive a $10,000 award over the course of four years of undergraduate studies.

Herrera, a graduate of Classen School of Advanced Studies, was selected due to her exemplary service, strong writing skills, and dedication to her community. She is heavily involved in various organizations and is an AP scholar and a National Honor Society inductee. Herrera currently attends Oklahoma City University and majors in business administration. She dreams of one day owning a chain of high-end hotels.

Herrera’s strong writing skills shined through the essay component of the scholarship application. She spoke candidly about her fears and the important role that education has played in her life.

“My biggest fear is losing my parents,” Herrera said. “Being the daughter of two immigrants with only a high school education, I have always had this fear in the back of my mind, following me everywhere I go. But even more than just that, I was taught from a very early age that education is important, and that, too, has been following me everywhere I go.”

The Acuña Family Fund Scholarship program promotes the importance of higher education by assisting the next generation of community leaders as they prepare to shape the future through the study of business, education, health, or related fields. The scholarship is available to local-area students who are actively pursuing admission to a 4-year college or university. Applicants are required to demonstrate their academic achievements and involvement in extracurricular and community activities.

“Like so many of our applicants, Ericka Herrera understands the value of higher education,” Mariano Acuña said. “We created this scholarship with bright students like Ericka in mind—young leaders who are fully capable of fully realizing their dreams.”

For more information on the scholarship program, please visit Acuña Family Fund for the Future on Facebook.