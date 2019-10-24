City worker extinguishes fire at downtown OKC building, fire department says

Happening Now: Oklahoma Medicaid expansion supporters turn-in signatures to get issue put on statewide ballot
Posted 9:54 am, October 24, 2019, by , Updated at 10:24AM, October 24, 2019

UPDATE: The fire was contained to the outside of the structure. Fire officials say a city line maintenance worker used a water source from their truck to extinguish the fire before crews arrived. 

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Firefighters are working to extinguish a fire at a building in downtown Oklahoma City.

Crews responded to the former location of Spaghetti Warehouse near Oklahoma and Sheridan at 9:45 a.m. Thursday.

It is unknown if there are any injuries.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area.

The incident remains under investigation.

