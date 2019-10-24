City worker extinguishes fire at downtown OKC building, fire department says

UPDATE: The fire was contained to the outside of the structure. Fire officials say a city line maintenance worker used a water source from their truck to extinguish the fire before crews arrived.

UPDATE | Commercial Fire | This is the old Spaghetti Warehouse building. The fire was contained to the outside of the structure. An alert @cityofokc Line Maintenance worker used a water source from their truck to extinguish the fire prior to our arrival!! DM 10:04 a.m. pic.twitter.com/rLCHxBgWiU — Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) October 24, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Firefighters are working to extinguish a fire at a building in downtown Oklahoma City.

Crews responded to the former location of Spaghetti Warehouse near Oklahoma and Sheridan at 9:45 a.m. Thursday.

Commercial Fire Alarm: 101 E Sheridan. This is the old Spaghetti Warehouse building. Firefighters are attacking the fire now. Incident on TAC 3. BF 9:45 am pic.twitter.com/Vek6W6klMJ — Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) October 24, 2019

It is unknown if there are any injuries.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area.

The incident remains under investigation.