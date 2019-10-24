Day of the Dead Festival to bring colorful tradition back to OKC Plaza District

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The spirits will come alive for the Day of the Dead Festival in Oklahoma City’s Plaza District.

The annual festival celebrating the sacred Mexican holiday returns to the Plaza District on Sunday, Nov. 3 from 1 to 7 p.m., according to a Plaza District news release.

This will be the festival’s sixth year in Oklahoma City. It will be filled with music, dancing, colorful outfits and face paint that vibrantly bring to life the Day of the Dead.

The festival will span the 1700 block of Northwest 16th Street between Indiana and Blackwelder avenues.

The festival’s favorite event, the La Catrina procession, begins at 4 p.m. and goes down Northwest 16th Street.

“The procession features costumed ‘Catrins and Catrinas,’ large puppets and small floats,” the news release states.

This year’s festival includes a $100 prize for best wagon, stroller or bike float dedicated to Day of the Dead.

A wide variety of entertainment and food vendors will bring plenty of Mexican flavor to the festival. Other vendors will have Day of the Dead merchandise for sale.

Kids will have plenty of activities to participate in, including sugar skull mask making, and anyone can get their face painted in the Day of the Dead tradition by a professional face-painting service that will be on hand.

A portion of festival proceeds will be donated to The Shannon Calderon Primeau Memorial Scholarship Fund.

Attending the festival is free.