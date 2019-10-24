× Enjoy a breath of fresh air at the National Weather Festival in Norman this weekend

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Weather enthusiasts can gather in Norman this weekend for the National Weather Festival.

The free, open-house style event is held each fall at the National Weather Center in Norman.

The festival highlights many weather-related organizations and activities in central Oklahoma.

Visitors can view the National Weather Center’s premier facilities, including National Weather Service forecast operation areas.

KFOR’s 4Warn Storm Team and storm trackers will be on hand for the festival signing autographs and taking pictures. You can also check out the newest and one of the fastest storm-tracking vehicles in Oklahoma, Interceptor 4, and Air Comfort Solutions Chopper 4.

There will also be the following attractions:

Hourly balloon launches

Emergency response vehicle displays

Drone demonstrations

Meet the weather friends

Children’s activities

The National Weather Museum & Science Center Traveling Museum

Tour the Storm Prediction Center and NWS Norman Forecast Office

Issue your own Tornado Warning

Food trucks

The festival is set for Saturday, Oct. 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the National Weather Center in Norman, 120 David L Boren Blvd.