OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City firefighters were tasked with rescuing at least one resident from a metro apartment after a unit caught fire.

Shortly before 1 p.m. on Thursday, Oklahoma City fire crews were called to an apartment fire near N.W. 10th and Tela Dr.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, they realized that there were still occupants on the second story of the building.

Here are a few clips from our apartment fire in the 1100 block Tela Dr. An adult female was rescued from a second-story window. No injuries reported for her or anyone else. Fire cause undetermined. BF 1:47 pm pic.twitter.com/PfEGxPS2PW — Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) October 24, 2019

At this point, it is unknown if anyone was injured in the blaze.