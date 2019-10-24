Watch live: Snow moves in to Woodward area
KFOR interactive radar
Closings and delays

Former investigator drops bombshell allegations against Oklahoma County DA David Prater

Posted 2:10 pm, October 24, 2019, by , Updated at 04:15PM, October 24, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A former investigator for Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater has filed a notice of claim with allegations that he was wrongfully terminated after refusing to continue an alleged illegal criminal investigation run by Prater.

Inside a notice of claim, William Muller, a former investigator for Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater, says he was wrongfully terminated because he “refused to continue an illegal criminal investigation run only by David Prater.”

Muller claims Prater “ordered him to obtain a multi-county grand jury subpoena from the Oklahoma Attorney General’s Office…to obtain the banking and financial records from Paycom for the organization Oklahomans for Criminal Justice Reform.”

Muller’s accusations inside the claim go on to say, “Mr. Prater in his own words felt that any reform to criminal justice was “Bull****”‘ and he was “unlawfully” seeking “incriminating or compromising information about former speaker of the Oklahoma House of Representatives Kris Steele” “one of the most visible leaders of the criminal justice reform movement in Oklahoma.”

The claim also alleges Prater wanted to review donations to the ACLU.

Coming up at 4:30 p.m., find out what Muller says happened when he told Prater about his investigation.

You will also hear how David Prater is responding to these serious allegations.

The story continues at 6 p.m. with an on-camera interview with the attorney representing Muller.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.