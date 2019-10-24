× Former investigator drops bombshell allegations against Oklahoma County DA David Prater

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A former investigator for Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater has filed a notice of claim with allegations that he was wrongfully terminated after refusing to continue an alleged illegal criminal investigation run by Prater.

Inside a notice of claim, William Muller, a former investigator for Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater, says he was wrongfully terminated because he “refused to continue an illegal criminal investigation run only by David Prater.”

Muller claims Prater “ordered him to obtain a multi-county grand jury subpoena from the Oklahoma Attorney General’s Office…to obtain the banking and financial records from Paycom for the organization Oklahomans for Criminal Justice Reform.”

Muller’s accusations inside the claim go on to say, “Mr. Prater in his own words felt that any reform to criminal justice was “Bull****”‘ and he was “unlawfully” seeking “incriminating or compromising information about former speaker of the Oklahoma House of Representatives Kris Steele” “one of the most visible leaders of the criminal justice reform movement in Oklahoma.”

The claim also alleges Prater wanted to review donations to the ACLU.

