Judge: Caretaker found guilty of child neglect in burned baby neglect case

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The judge presiding over a horrific case of child neglect tells News 4 the jury has found the caretaker of that baby guilty of child neglect.

Cordett Cole was charged with child neglect after a little 11-month-old baby boy was burned so badly, doctors had to amputate his right leg.

Breanna and Cordett Cole were caring for the baby, Caleb, in their Northeast Oklahoma City home in December 2017.

Caleb’s mother, Cabrion Washington, who’s also facing trial in this case, had dropped off her son to stay with the Coles.

Breanna claimed the 11-month-old pulled a tea kettle onto himself, causing third-degree burns from his waist to his feet.

She told police Caleb’s skin was coming off with a towel.

The injury reportedly happened Dec. 10, but Caleb, who was still in the Coles’ care, never saw a doctor until two weeks later on Christmas Day.

Breanna Cole called 911 when Caleb went into cardiac arrest.

Doctors eventually had to amputate his right leg.

A jury convicted her of child neglect in May.

She’s serving 12 years in prison.

She testified Wednesday that Cordett told her they had to treat Caleb’s burns at home and bathed him in Epsom salt and vinegar.

She said whenever they had company, they’d hide Caleb in a back bedroom so no one could see his burns.

Cabrion Washington did not take the stand in her defense.

On Thursday, the jury recommended 15 years in prison for Cordett.

The official sentencing date is unknown at this time.