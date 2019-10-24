× Jury convicts Oklahoma man after investigators discover hundreds of images of child pornography

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma man has been found guilty of sexual exploitation of a child and possession of child pornography.

Authorities say 30-year-old Rogelio Hernandez Rodriguez was found guilty of sexually exploiting a minor and inducing the victim to engage in sexually explicit conduct to produce child pornography.

Rodriguez was also found guilty of knowingly possessing and accessing with intent to view child pornography.

“Crimes against children are reprehensible. I know not what could bring an adult to sexually abuse a child to produce or consume child pornography. But I do know there is something that U.S. Attorneys can and will do about it,” said U.S. Attorney Trent Shores. “With the help of our law enforcement partners, we will identify these child predators and prosecute them to the fullest extent of the law to ensure that they answer for their vile crimes. That is what happened in this case, and a just result was reached. Thanks to the hard work of dedicated investigators and prosecutors, there is one less predator on the streets.”

Investigators say they found 524 sexually graphic images and videoes of a prepubescent victim on hard drives and multiple SD cards belonging to Rodriguez.

Rodriguez’s sentence is set for Jan. 30, 2020.

He faces a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and at least five years of supervised release for the sexual exploitation of a child. He also faces a 20-year sentence, a $250,000 fine and five years of supervised release for possession of child pornography.