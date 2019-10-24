Made in Oklahoma: Popcorn Cupcakes

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A treat so good, it’s almost scary and just in time for your Halloween parties!

These popcorn balls are easily shaped in a muffin or cupcake pan. Decorate them with your favorite toppings and seasonal sprinkles or candies.

Ingredients:

12 cups air-popped popcorn

3 tablespoons unsalted Hiland Butter

1 (10-ounce) package mini marshmallows

1 teaspoon Griffin’s vanilla

1/4 teaspoon salt

Toppings:

1 (11-ounce) package caramel candies, unwrapped for melting

1 cup chopped Miller pecans

2 bars Bedre chocolate bars

¼ cup Hiland heavy cream

Festive cupcake toppings and sprinkles

Directions: