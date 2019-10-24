× Man allegedly driving stolen vehicle crashes in Beaver County; passenger in critical condition

BEAVER COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A chase involving several law enforcement agencies ended in a crash and grass fire in Beaver County, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol says.

It happened Wednesday, at around 3 p.m., near US 64 on County Road EW11 eastbound, approximately one mile west of Gate, Oklahoma.

According to a trooper’s report, 23-year-old Brian Miller, of Liberal, Kansas, was allegedly driving a stolen vehicle and being pursued by authorities when he departed the highway onto the county road and lost control.

The vehicle entered a ditch, struck a small cement building and rolled approximately two times before coming to a rest on its wheels.

The crash sparked a grass fire that was put out by officers on scene with their fire extinguishers.

Miller was taken to the hospital where he was treated and released. It is unknown what charges he may face.

His passenger was pinned for an unknown amount of time and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The incident remains under investigation.