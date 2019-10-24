MAPS 4 public forum to be held in northeast Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Residents in northeast Oklahoma City are invited to a public forum to learn more about an upcoming MAPS 4 vote.

Councilwoman Nikki Nice is hosting a public Ward 7 MAPS 4 Forum on Nov. 5 so residents can learn more about the program and ask questions.

“This is a great opportunity for people to learn more about MAPS 4 before the vote on Dec. 10,” said Councilwoman Nice. “We’ll have leaders involved with some of the projects that will most directly affect Ward 7.”

Speakers will address parks, youth centers, mental health and addiction, homelessness, the Freedom Center and Clara Luper Civil Rights Center, and the animal shelter.

The proposed MAPS 4 program would raise a projected $978 million over eight years, funded by a temporary penny sales tax. The temporary one-cent sales tax would keep Oklahoma City’s sales tax rate unchanged and would go into effect April 1 when the Better Streets, Safer City temporary sales tax expires.

The forum will be held from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 5 at Greater Mount Olive Baptist Church, located at 1020 N.E. 42nd St.

Voters will head to the polls on Dec. 10 to vote on the matter. The election will include just one item on the ballot and voters will vote ‘yes’ or ‘no’ on a single capital investment program, which the council will devote to the MAPS 4 program.