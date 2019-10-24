Mayor David Holt talks with News 4 about NE OKC food desert, historic preservation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt is expected to talk with News 4 Thursday morning about a food desert on the city's northeast side and historic preservation.

This week, the OKC City Council voted to extend a measure to encourage stores offering fresh fruits and veggies to open in northeast Oklahoma City, specifically in the 73111 zip code.

In the 73111-zip code, City Councilwoman Nikki Nice says there is an abundance of fast food options and convenience stores, but a lack of full-service grocery stores.

And, the council was divided in this week's vote to amend the city's historic preservation ordinance.

It's an item that has been on the city council agenda that wants to put preservation and landowner rights front and center.

If approved, they can’t designate a building or district for historic preservation — if more than half of the property owners are against it.

Several high-profile iconic buildings have been affected by this issue, including First Christian Church, also known as the "Egg Church."