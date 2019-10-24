OKC Thunder star Deonte Burton joins ‘More than Pink’ Walk

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Susan G. Komen ‘More than Pink’ Walk now has a star Oklahoma City Thunder player on its team.

Thunder guard Deonte Burton will participate in the ‘More than Pink’ Walk at 8:15 a.m. Saturday at Bicentennial Park, 500 Couch Drive, according to a Thunder news release.

“While onsite, Burton will visit the Remembrance Tent to honor his mother, Barbara Burton-Malone, who passed away from breast cancer,” the news release states.

Burton will also meet with breast cancer survivors and lead them from Hope Village to the Pathway of Hope during the walk. The Thunder Drummers and Thunder Girls will accompany Burton and the survivors during the walk.