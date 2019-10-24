Oklahoma murder case to be featured on true-crime television show

ATOKA, Okla. (KXII) – An Oklahoma double murder case will be in the national spotlight Thursday night when it’s featured on a true-crime show.

Oxygen is highlighting convicted killer Jesse Cummings’ case on an episode of ‘Killer Couples.’

According to KXII, in 1991, the Atoka County Sheriff’s Office took a missing person’s report for a mother and daughter, Judy Mayo and 11-year-old Melissa Moody.

Mayo’s body was found in a lake, and about a month later, Moody’s body was found near a bridge in Choctaw County.

Former Atoka County Sheriff Gary McCool says Mayo’s brother, Cummings, was a suspect from the beginning after one of Cummings’ wives told investigators he may have been the murderer.

In 1996, Cummings was convicted of stabbing Moody, and sentenced to death in 2008 by lethal injection.

The episode featuring Cummings’ case airs on the Oxygen Network Thursday at 7 p.m.

Click here for more.