OMMA working to re-establish call center

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority is working to re-establish a call center after previously closing the center due to the high volume of incoming applications earlier this year.

“We focused our staff efforts on processing those applications,” Melissa Miller with the OMMA told News 4 in February. “So, we’ve temporarily shut down the call center to make sure we can process those applications in a timely manner.”

The call center took about 1,000 calls a week and shifted those employees’ assignments following the February closure, allowing them to respond to 300-500 more applications daily.

On Wednesday, the OMMA said it is “working to re-establish a call center to answer questions from the public.”

OMMA is working to re-establish a call center to answer questions from the public. Call center job positions are temporary for the initial launch, but OMMA will have permanent staffing for the call center in the coming months. Find the job posting here: https://t.co/OBwgKRQnti pic.twitter.com/Ux8BibiQtP — Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority (@OMMAOK) October 23, 2019

Click here for more information.