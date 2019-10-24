Police identify 1 killed, 3 injured in Midwest City shooting

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Midwest City police have identified the four people shot Tuesday night at the Vista Green Apartments in Midwest City.

Midwest City police rushed to the apartments near Reno and Air Depot just before midnight and found four people who had been shot.

They have now identified the victims as 21-year-old Demery Hale, 22-year-old Nicole Johnson, 20-year-old Sam Ellison, and 27-year-old Antonio Marshall.

All four were rushed to local hospitals. Antonio Marshall died from his injuries shortly after.

Police say some of those victims could’ve been shot while they were sitting in the car.

“It appears that three of the victims might’ve been in a vehicle when the shooting started and then one of the victims had exited his vehicle and was shot in the back as he was leaving the scene,” said Major Robert Cornelison. “We have what looks like different calibers out there but we are not for sure who was hit with what at this point.”

No arrests have been made, and the reason why the shooter opened fire remains a mystery.

Neighbors seem to think this was not a random act.

“Whoever was shooting was shooting at somebody. I don`t think they were just shooting randomly,” said Rob Curren.

Two of the victims have been released from the hospital while one remains, according to officials.

Authorities say this is an active homicide investigation.

If you have any information related to this case, call the Midwest City Police Department as soon as possible.