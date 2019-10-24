Son accused of stealing money from blind elderly mother

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ENID, Okla. (KFOR) - An Enid man is accused of stealing hundreds of dollars from his blind, elderly mother.

The 78-year-old relied on her son to take care of her. But officials say instead, he did the opposite.

News 4 made a trip to Enid to track down 50-year-old Emmery Brown. He's accused of taking more than $1,300 from his 78-year-old mother's bank account. She's legally blind and depended on her son for everyday needs, like paying the bills.

But a police report shows, Brown's mother began to think something was up after nine ATM withdrawals were made.

She reported it to Enid police, who were able to track down bank surveillance video and talk to bank tellers, pinpointing Emmery as the suspect. In some of the cases, Brown's mother was in the car next to him.

We tried getting her side of things, but she didn't want to talk. However, she did tell police that Brown would often drive her around but that she sometimes was unaware of where they were going.

Brown has been charged with exploitation of a disabled adult.

Court records show he also has a long history with the law, dating back more than twenty years.

In that time, he's racked up misdemeanors and felonies for things like domestic assault and battery in front of a minor, burglary and bogus checks.