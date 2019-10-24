× Street party to be held in Enid to celebrate launch of new monarch license plate

ENID, Okla. (KFOR) – Spread your wings and fly into Enid this weekend for a street party in celebration of the state’s newest license plate.

On May 23, Gov. Kevin Stitt signed Senate Bill 170, which authorized the creation of a monarch-themed specialty license plate to honor and raise awareness about the monarch butterfly and efforts to save the pollinators in the state.

For several weeks, the public voted for their favorite of six monarch-themed license plate designs.

Organizers say more than 12,800 Oklahomans voted in the competition.

In September, officials announced that the license plate design by Rick Sinnett of Mustang won the contest with 3,383 votes.

On Friday, Nov. 1, The Nature Conservancy, Visit Enid and Okies for Monarchs are holding a street party to kick-off pre-orders for the new monarch license plate.

“At this event, our goal is to collect the first 100 pre-orders that are required for the new monarch license plate to go into production,” Marcy Jarrett, Director of Visit Enid. “If you haven’t been to Enid in a while, this is the perfect opportunity to see why we are so excited about this license plate. The launch party will be outdoors in front of our large butterfly mural that was created by the same artist as the license plate.”

There will be several activities, including face painting from Leonardo’s Children’s Museum, kids activities with Okies for Monarchs and Main Street Enid, expert gardeners with Garfield County Master Gardeners, live music by Van Damage, beer garden, and specialty kids drinks with proceeds benefiting Okies for Monarchs.

You can pre-order a license plate, which is $38, at the event with cash, check, or pre-order online beginning Nov. 1 here.

$20 of the $38 benefits The Nature Conservancy’s pollinator habitat conservation and outreach efforts in Oklahoma.

If 100 pre-orders are sold within 180 days, the plate will go into production.

The street party is set for Friday, Nov. 1 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at 323 S. Grand Ave. in Enid.