“Take over the jail,” Oklahoma County sheriff wants to hand over jail operations to trust

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - The Oklahoma County Sheriff has issued a stern message to the Jail Trust, giving it a deadline for its takeover of the Oklahoma County Jail.

On Wednesday, Oklahoma County Sheriff PD Taylor sent a letter to the Oklahoma County Jail Trust that said on Jan. 1, he intends to turn over full operation of the jail to it.

“Take over the jail. Do it. Take the responsibility and the liability no later than January 1st,” Taylor said Thursday.

The demand comes less than six months after the Oklahoma County Commissioners formed the Oklahoma County Jail Trust. Since then, Taylor said the trust hasn’t provided enough of a plan for current employees to feel safe, and doesn’t feel confident he can continue to run the jail safely.

He also expressed frustration after he said he and his staff have been blamed for a situation they walked into, rather than recognized for the work they’ve done.

Taylor said the jail needs 600 employees for it to be run correctly but only has a budget for 420. Since the jail trust was formed, he said he’s been bleeding employees, losing over 100 in the past three months over concerns about their benefits.

“They feel like if they retire now, they’ll be able to keep their county healthcare benefits and that’s very important to them,” he said.

District 2 County Commissioner Brian Maughan said he sympathizes with the loss of employees, but felt blindsided by the sheriff’s message.

“I’m not even certain that it’s constitutional, that he can just decide he’s going to abruptly abandon his responsibilities at the jail until the Jail Trust invokes the right to take over the jail,” Maughan said.

The trust has just started going through applications for a jail administrator, and Maughan said he doesn’t want the trust to take over operations until they’ve ironed out the proper procedures and staffing requirements.

“It’s very childish behavior,” Maughan said. “If he wanted to get out of the jail, he could signal to the trust, 'I’m ready for you to do it, and I’m ready to help work with you to do so.'”

Sheriff Taylor said he’s just taking the lead, moving forward with what needs to happen sooner rather than later.

“I’m not saying I’m going to walk away,” the sheriff said. “I’m following the lead of Commissioner Calvey that says they’re going to take over January 1st. That’s why I picked that date.”

The sheriff hasn’t said definitively what he will do Jan. 1 if the Jail Trust is not ready to take over the operation of the jail.