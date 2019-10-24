× The Spongebob Musical coming to Civic Center Music Hall next month

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Are you ready, kids? One of the most beloved characters who lives in a pineapple under the sea will come to life on stage in Oklahoma City next month.

The Spongebob Musical, presented by OKC Broadway, features Spongebob and friends as they face a catastrophe in Bikini Bottom until an “unexpected hero rises to take center stage,” according to Broadway.com.

Members of the Broadway cast include several Grammy Award winners with a Tony Award-winning design team.

The musical runs from Nov. 12-17 at Civic Center Music Hall, 201 N Walker Ave., in Oklahoma City.

