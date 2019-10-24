Two men die in Adair County crash involving three vehicles

Watch live: Snow moves in to Woodward area
STILWELL, Okla. (KFOR) – Two Oklahoma men died from injuries they suffered in a three-vehicle crash Thursday morning in Stilwell.

Donald Fixin, 67, of Tahlequah, and Derrick Miller, 32, of Stilwell, were both pronounced dead at the scene of a crash on State Highway 51, south of County Road 4720, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol news release.

Fixin was driving his 1995 Ford F-150 south on County Road 4720 when he didn’t stop at a stop sign. Fixin was struck by Miller, who was heading west on State Highway 51 in his 2015 Ford F-250.

The impact sent Fixin’s pickup into a ditch and Miller’s pickup into the eastbound lane, where he was then hit by a 2019 Toyota Corolla driven by a 61-year-old Chandler, Ariz., man.

The Arizona man was treated and released from Stilwell Memorial Hospital.

Neither Fixin nor Miller were wearing their seat belts. The Arizona man was wearing his seat belt, according to the news release.

