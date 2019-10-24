“We have a big hole in our life,” Family member remembers cousins killed in NE Oklahoma shooting

OWASSO, Okla. (KOKI) – A family member of two men killed in a northeast Oklahoma shooting this week is speaking out about her loved ones.

Rogers County deputies were called to the scene at around 10 p.m. Tuesday near 76th Street North and 177th East Avenue in Owasso.

When a Rogers County deputy first arrived on scene, a man was found standing outside of a car with a gun in his back pocket. That man, identified by authorities as Manuel Quezada, was arrested, as well as his wife.

Deputies then found a man lying in the street with a gunshot wound and another man with a gunshot wound in the driver’s seat of a car.

Both men were taken to the hospital where they later died.

Officials have identified the victims as 20-year-old cousins Albert Thomas and Dajon Ross.

According to FOX 23, family members say the cousins were going to the movies and picked up Thomas’ girlfriend on the way to show off a new car.

At some point, Quezada, the father of Thomas’ girlfriend, allegedly shot Thomas and Ross.

“We have a big hole in our life, that these kids filled up that nobody, nothing can ever replace,” said Aleta Thomas.

The incident remains under investigation.

