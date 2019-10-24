Woman ran over, pinned by her own van after placing it in neutral

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – An Edmond woman was ran over by her own van after she left it in neutral, Thursday night.

Edmond police and fire crews rushed to an area near 15th and Rankin after receiving a report about a woman pinned under a van, authorities said.

The woman was driving her van when she stopped and got out to throw away some trash.

She meant to put the van in park, but had actually shifted into neutral.

The van moved forward and somehow ended up running over her and pinning her underneath.

The woman was transported to a local hospital where she was treated for a leg injury.

Authorities have not released information on the woman’s condition.