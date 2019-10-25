AAA: Tips for pedestrians, drivers as Halloween festivities approach

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Halloween is less than a week away, but many places are celebrating the spooky day this weekend, so AAA is urging Oklahomans to stay safe on the road.

AAA says if you plan on drinking at a Halloween party, have a game plan to get home safe.

“Even one drink can be too many,” said Leslie Gamble, AAA Oklahoma spokesperson. “Having a game plan for getting home from a Halloween party is critical. Don’t wait until you’ve been drinking. By that point, your judgment is impaired.”

Whether you’re out walking or driving, here are some tips on staying safe while enjoying the Halloween fun.

Pedestrian tips:

Wear bright clothing and/or reflective accessories.

Stay on sidewalks and cross the street at intersections – preferably, those with traffic signals.

Driving tips:

If you plan to drive – don’t drink; if you plan to drink – don’t drive!

Buzzed driving is drunk driving. Don’t risk it.

For motorists planning on attending football games and Halloween parties, AAA reminds you to drive only while drug and alcohol-free, or select a designated driver for the day, plan to take a ride share or cab or stay overnight with a friend.

Seatbelts save lives. All drivers and passengers need to buckle up.

Party/tailgate hosts:

If you’re hosting a gathering, be responsible, have non-alcoholic drink options, and don’t let an impaired partygoer get behind the wheel.

Never ride as a passenger in a car driven by someone who has been drinking alcohol or doing drugs.

If you see an impaired driver on the road, keep a safe distance and ask a passenger to call 911, or pull over to a safe location to make the call yourself.