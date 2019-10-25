Another officer testifies in Keith Sweeney trial

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) -The trial for Kevin Sweeney, a former officer accused of shooting and killing an unarmed man, continues.

Officer Troy Nitzky was at the scene when Dustin Pigeon was shot and killed in 2017. Today, the jury heard the story from his perspective.

He says he used his bean bag shot gun as a way to deescalate the situation, because Pigeon was in what he called an "exaggerated" state.

He was also asked about how his training, especially in dealing with mental health calls, played into his decision-making.

Supporters for Sweeney are also weighing in.

"I think his testimony so far is he didn't perceive the threat to himself, but he's also been on the record saying he can't speak for what another officer may have seen, so I think that's very important," Mark Nelson with the Fraternal Order of Police said.

The jury has also yet to hear the defense and Sweeney's side.

"What we do know is the two cameras on the scene weren't from Officer Sweeney's perspective. So that's very important as we go through the trial realizing what Officer Sweeney saw versus what somebody else saw," Nelson said.

The body camera video from Nitzky's perspective was shown to the jury. Pigeon's family was very emotional seeing it as they were yesterday when it was shown from Officer Howell's perspective.

"Our hearts go out to them. That's a loss and it's sad, it's tragic," Nelson said.

A representative for the family says they won't be speaking, at least until the trial is over.

Testimony in the trial resumes next week.