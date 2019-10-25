Bad Brad’s Bar-B-Q closed until further notice because of fire

YUKON, Okla. (KFOR) – A Yukon barbecue restaurant was damaged in a fire, and will be closed until further notice.
Bad Brad’s Bar-B-Q personnel announced on their Facebook page that the restaurant had an electrical fire Friday night and is closed for the time being.
Restaurant personnel said the following in the Facebook post:
“Bad brad’s in Yukon experienced an electrical fire Friday night, October 25th. We are working to recover and repair. We will be closed until further notice and will soon be announcing our reopening date. All employees and guests are okay following the accident. We look forward to serving the community following reopening, thank you for your prayers and support.”