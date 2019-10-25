Child taken to hospital after being hit by vehicle in Ponca City

PONCA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials are investigating after a child was hit by a vehicle in Ponca City.

It happened at around 7 a.m. Friday north of the crosswalk at Grand and Waverly.

According to officials with Ponca City Public Schools, the Lincoln Elementary student was taken to the hospital. Their condition and age are currently unknown.

School officials say crisis teams are at the school to assist students and staff with any needs.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family,” school officials said on Facebook.

No other details about the incident have been released.