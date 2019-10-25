Edmond couple suffered ‘multiple gunshot wounds’ in horrific attack

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma couple who was allegedly shot and killed by their 19-year-old son died from “multiple gunshot wounds,” according to a report from the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s Office.

Shortly after 2:30 a.m. on March 4, police received a 911 call about shots fired inside of a home near E Covell Rd. and N Bryant Ave. in Edmond.

As authorities went inside the home, they found the bodies of 50-year-old Michael Logan Walker and 44-year-old Rachel May Walker. Both had been shot multiple times.

Officials say the couple’s 19-year-old son, Michael Elijah Walker, admitted to shooting and killing his parents.

When police asked Elijah Walker where he shot his father, he said, “anywhere I could hit him.” He says he then shot his mother several times as she was running out of the bedroom, believing she was trying to escape from the house.

During an initial search of the home after the murders, Edmond police allegedly found four homemade explosive devices, including PVC pipe bombs. Police say they also found assorted fireworks and over 100 shells for different modeled shotguns throughout the house.

Walker was arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

According to court documents, Walker reportedly told his brother that he “shot their parents because they were sending him messages telepathically and they were Satan worshipers,” adding that “everything was okay, and he would bury the bodies.”

In June, Walker was found to be not mentally competent, meaning he will not stand trial for the murders.

Now, officials with the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s Office are releasing more details about the crime.

An autopsy report obtained by the Associated Press says Michael Walker suffered seven gunshot wounds, while Rachel Walker suffered 10 gunshot wounds.

Elijah Walker has been ordered to undergo mental health treatment. He has a competency review scheduled for Nov. 22.