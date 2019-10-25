Former Sayre cop admits to swiping fake $100 bill from PD and using it at local store, authorities say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAYRE, Okla. (KFOR) - A former Sayre police officer passed a bogus $100 bill he swiped from the police department, investigators say.

That officer, Kevin Jones, allegedly pocketed a counterfeit $100 from inside the department.

Jones' mother said it's a stupid charge.

Jones took the bill out of an envelope full of counterfeit bills at the police station, according to court documents.

Allegations were made that a police officer may have used a counterfeit $100 bill at a local convenience store.

Police were called to Hutch's. The store manager said one of the city's officers paid with a fake $100 bill.

Jones was one of the officers who responded to the call and paid Hutch's back.

Jones then told the other officer he was going to take the fake bill "back to the bank and get a refund."

However, a bank teller said to investigators, "No one had come to the bank and complained of any counterfeit money," according to court documents.

Jones admitted to an investigator that he took the $100 bill to use it.

The bill came from an envelope full of counterfeit hundreds in the police station.

Jones allegedly used a counterfeit pen marker to determine if any of the bills were not counterfeit. He took a $100 bill that he believed was not counterfeit from the envelope, authorities said.

Jones wrote an apology letter outlining everything that he had done.

"I am sorry I have caused all this trouble," he said in the letter.

We tried to reach Jones at home and he declined to comment.

His mother, however, was frustrated about the charges.

"I think they`re stupid. I think they were filed. I better not say anymore," she said.

Jones resigned from his position with the department.

We attempted to reach Sayre's police chief for comment, but have not heard back.