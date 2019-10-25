× Free game works to help teachers improve math scores of struggling students

DURANT, Okla. (KFOR) – While it’s no secret that many students struggle with math, an educational software company is hoping to improve math scores through a fun interactive game.

Math Facts Matter, a division of Schoolware, Inc., has released a free educational math fact game called ‘Space Challenge,’ a quick and easy math fact assessment tool for anyone from third-grade to adults.

In the game, players answer a set of math facts and compete to rank on the universal score chart. Teachers can also receive diagnostic reports for students by email.

“Teachers today have to meet ever-increasing demands, teaching more students and more curriculum in less time,” said Kathy Robinson, president of Schoolware, Inc. and Math Facts Matter. “In addition, they must balance direct instruction within ever-shrinking budgetary constraints.”

Children can take the math assessment here.

To learn more about Space Challenge, click here.