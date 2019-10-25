× Free laundry service opens at Oklahoma high school

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) – Students at one Oklahoma high school will be able to do their laundry for free at the school starting next month.

Last year, officials with Duncan High School say they surveyed 900 students with one-third of them saying they would use the service.

Thanks to the community, soap, laundry bags and dryer sheets will be provided.

According to KSWO, plans for the service have been in the works for about a year.

“There is definitely a need for this. We have a lot of students that go home and don’t have access to a washer and dryer, don’t have electricity. Some don’t even have a home to go to. I’m really proud that our school system recognizes that and supports this so much,” said Savanah Bowers, librarian and leadership teacher at Duncan High School.

Students can use the service starting in November for about one hour a day.

Some teachers will be using their lunch breaks to help students with the laundry service.

If you’d like to donate items, you can drop them off at Duncan High School, 515 N 19th St., in Duncan.

