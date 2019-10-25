Golden Corral preparing to open new restaurant in Del City

DEL CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – A popular buffet restaurant says its newest location will soon be opening in Del City.

Golden Corral announced that it will open the doors to its newest Gateway restaurant in Del City on Monday, Nov. 4.

Organizers say the opening of the new location at 1507 S. Sooner Rd., will result in as many as 150 new jobs.

“We’re so proud to join the Del City community and unveil this new evolution of Golden Corral to a new generation of guests,” said David Vukovich, General Manager of Golden Corral. “We want our restaurant to feel like home to our guests, and we know this design will deliver a unique buffet experience, along with endless choices and a wide variety of top quality, home-style foods.”

Del City is one of a handful of cities to receive the ‘next-generation update’ of the restaurant.

Organizers say the renovations provide an inviting, familiar atmosphere for Golden Corral with a stone fireplace, contemporary decor, and comfortable seating options.

The new 10,400 square-foot restaurant will seat more than 418 customers and provide event space for up to 104 people.