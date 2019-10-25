‘Hocus Pocus’ still set to be shown in Scissortail Park, but in different park area

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Beloved Halloween movie Hocus Pocus will still cast its spell at Scissortail Park this Saturday, but at a different location in the park than the one previously planned.

Hocus Pocus was supposed to be shown in the Love’s Travel Stops Stage and Great Lawn area for ‘Movies in the Park.’ However, heavy rain collected in that area, so the movie will instead be shown in the Event Pavillion, located on the southeast side of the park, near the Skydance Bridge, according to a park news release.

“Seating is more limited in this area, but is covered so the movie can be shown rain or shine,” the news release states.

A costume contest will be held between 6:30-6:45 p.m. for children ages 12 and under. Prizes will be awarded for Best Homemade Costume and Best Store Bought Costume. The movie will begin at approximately 7 p.m.

Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs instead of blankets since the Event Pavilion is paved.

Parking is available south of the Skydance Bridge.