KFOR interactive radar
Closings and delays

Jay Leno, Jim Gaffigan among comedy superstars coming to Norman

Posted 12:46 pm, October 25, 2019, by

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 09: Jay Leno Visits The SiriusXM Hollywood Studios on October 9, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Get ready to laugh! Four standup comedy legends are bringing their acts to Oklahoma this fall and next year.

Ron White

  • Ron “Tater Salad” White first rose to fame as the cigar-smoking, scotch-drinking funnyman in the Blue Collar Comedy Tour, but is now also known as a chart-topping, Grammy-nominated comedian and a feature film actor.
  • Two shows on Friday, Nov. 1
    • 7 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Jim Gaffigan

  • A four-time Grammy-nominated comedian, actor, writer, producer, two-time New York Times best-selling author, Emmy-winning top touring performer and multi-platinum-selling recording artist.
  • Two shows on Friday, Nov. 15
    • 7 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Chris Tucker

  • An award-winning actor and comedian best known for playing the role of Detective James Carter in the Rush Hour film series with Jackie Chan.
  • One show on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
    • 7 p.m.

Jay Leno

  • An acclaimed TV late-night show host, admired stand-up comedian, best-selling children’s book author, corporate speaker, TV and movie voice-over artist, pioneering car builder and mechanic, and philanthropist.
  • One show on Friday, Mar. 27, 2020
    • 8 p.m.

All shows will be held at Riverwind Casino, 1544 OK-9 in Norman.

Click here for ticket information.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.