Jay Leno, Jim Gaffigan among comedy superstars coming to Norman

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Get ready to laugh! Four standup comedy legends are bringing their acts to Oklahoma this fall and next year.

Ron White

Ron “Tater Salad” White first rose to fame as the cigar-smoking, scotch-drinking funnyman in the Blue Collar Comedy Tour, but is now also known as a chart-topping, Grammy-nominated comedian and a feature film actor.

Two shows on Friday, Nov. 1 7 p.m. and 10 p.m.



Jim Gaffigan

A four-time Grammy-nominated comedian, actor, writer, producer, two-time New York Times best-selling author, Emmy-winning top touring performer and multi-platinum-selling recording artist.

Two shows on Friday, Nov. 15 7 p.m. and 10 p.m.



Chris Tucker

An award-winning actor and comedian best known for playing the role of Detective James Carter in the Rush Hour film series with Jackie Chan.

One show on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020 7 p.m.



Jay Leno

An acclaimed TV late-night show host, admired stand-up comedian, best-selling children’s book author, corporate speaker, TV and movie voice-over artist, pioneering car builder and mechanic, and philanthropist.

One show on Friday, Mar. 27, 2020 8 p.m.



All shows will be held at Riverwind Casino, 1544 OK-9 in Norman.

Click here for ticket information.