Jay Leno, Jim Gaffigan among comedy superstars coming to Norman
NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Get ready to laugh! Four standup comedy legends are bringing their acts to Oklahoma this fall and next year.
Ron White
- Ron “Tater Salad” White first rose to fame as the cigar-smoking, scotch-drinking funnyman in the Blue Collar Comedy Tour, but is now also known as a chart-topping, Grammy-nominated comedian and a feature film actor.
- Two shows on Friday, Nov. 1
- 7 p.m. and 10 p.m.
Jim Gaffigan
- A four-time Grammy-nominated comedian, actor, writer, producer, two-time New York Times best-selling author, Emmy-winning top touring performer and multi-platinum-selling recording artist.
- Two shows on Friday, Nov. 15
- 7 p.m. and 10 p.m.
Chris Tucker
- An award-winning actor and comedian best known for playing the role of Detective James Carter in the Rush Hour film series with Jackie Chan.
- One show on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
- 7 p.m.
Jay Leno
- An acclaimed TV late-night show host, admired stand-up comedian, best-selling children’s book author, corporate speaker, TV and movie voice-over artist, pioneering car builder and mechanic, and philanthropist.
- One show on Friday, Mar. 27, 2020
- 8 p.m.
All shows will be held at Riverwind Casino, 1544 OK-9 in Norman.
