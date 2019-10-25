Limited visitation reinstated after prison gang fights that resulted in death, multiple injuries

KFOR interactive radar
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Limited visitation has been reinstated at Oklahoma prisons that were locked down after gang fights simultaneously erupted across the prisons, resulting in an inmate death and dozens of injuries.

Visitation is reinstated this weekend at the following state prisons: North Fork Correctional Center in Sayre, Dick Conner Correctional Center in Hominy and Mack Alford Correctional Center in Atoka, according to an Oklahoma Department of Corrections news release.

Three privately operated correctional facilities –  Davis, Cimarron and Lawton – will also have visitation reinstated.

“This weekend’s changes mean all prisons in Oklahoma are no longer locked down,” the news release states. “ODOC locked down all prisons after gang fights last month hospitalized 36 inmates and killed one.”

No further incidents related to those gang fights have occurred since the lockdown began Sept. 15.

