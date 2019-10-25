Man arrested after allegedly stabbing, killing man at Taco Bell

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR/KOKI) – Authorities in Tulsa say the person believed to be behind a deadly attack at Taco Bell is in custody.

Police say that it all started after the victim dropped his wife off at the Taco Bell near 51st and Yale Ave. on Friday morning.

Officials with the Tulsa Police Department say investigators learned the victim and the alleged suspect, Christian Cook, got into a fight in the restaurant’s bathroom.

After recovering from the beating, Cook walked out of the Taco Bell.

“The victim can be seen with his arms at his side walking towards Cook, who turns, pulls a large knife out and stabs the victim once in the torso,” the Tulsa Police Department posted to Facebook.

Cook was eventually arrested on a complaint of manslaughter.

Sadly, the victim died from his injuries.