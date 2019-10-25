Man sentenced for shooting Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper during traffic stop

WOODWARD, Okla. (KFOR) – A man who shot an Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper during a traffic stop will spend over three decades behind bars.

During the early morning hours of Aug. 26, 2018, Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Austin Ellis was on routine patrol and initiated a traffic stop for a seat belt violation near 34th and Oklahoma in Woodward.

Officials say the driver, Arturo Ramirez, led the trooper on a short chase and then entered the parking lot of Days Inn on Highway 183.

After stopping at the hotel, Ramirez “engaged the trooper in gunfire and the trooper responded.”

Video captured at the scene showed Ramirez sitting inside his car before he suddenly pulled out a gun and started shooting at Ellis.

Warning this video may be upsetting to some viewers. Viewer discretion is advised.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ellis jumped behind the back of his patrol car as he returned fire.

Trooper Ellis was shot in the exchange, but his bulletproof vest stopped the bullet. However, officials say he suffered a broken rib as a result of the bullet's impact.

In August, Ramirez pleaded guilty to shooting with intent to kill, possession of a firearm while on felony probation, eluding, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with license revoked, breaking and entering without permission, transporting an open bottle of liquor and possession of cocaine.

On Thursday, Ramirez was sentenced to life in prison with all but 35 years suspended.