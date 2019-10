Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Oklahoma's football team has just one verbal commitment for next season from a metro area high school player, but the one they have can do it all, on and off the field.

McGuinness linebacker Brynden Walker originally committed to OSU, then changed his commitment to OU.

His father Denard was a cornerback in the NFL for nine seasons, and Brynden could be headed for the pros eventually as well.

As Nate Feken reports, Walker has plenty of options if that doesn't work out.