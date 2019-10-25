Mustang teacher wins national award for supporting children with disabilities

MUSTANG, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma teacher was recognized in Washington and honored with a national award for supporting children with disabilities.

This week, Meaghan Taylor, a Mustang High School graduate and Meadow Brook Intermediate Functional Skills teacher, was honored at the 2019 Council for Exceptional Children’s Division on Career Development and Transition International Conference in Seattle, Washington, with the Andrew Halpern Early Career Practitioner Award.

The award honors a secondary teacher who is in their first five years of teaching for demonstrating outstanding, innovative and committed services to the career of education and transition of secondary students with disabilities.

“I am honored to be part of an organization that is full of champions for people with disabilities,” Taylor said. “Over 1 billion people in our world have some type of disability and there is still so much work to do to provide job opportunities for every single one of them. I pray that I get to be a small part of that effort for the rest of my life!”

Taylor is currently in her second year of teaching, and is pursuing her Masters in Special Education.