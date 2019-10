OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City firefighters snuffed out a blaze at a local residence, Friday night.

Firefighters were called at around 9:55 p.m. to the 8300 block of Northwest 10th Street regarding a home on fire.

The fire was extinguished, but it is not yet known what caused it.

Officials said there was a natural gas smell at the scene.

No one was injured in the fire.