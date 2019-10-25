× Oklahoma City guests can tour, take flight in rare World War II bomber

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A rare World War II bomber will be making a stop in Oklahoma City next week, and visitors have a chance to take a tour of the historic aircraft.

The B-29 Superfortress known as Doc will bring its B-29 Doc Flight Experience and Ground Tour to Oklahoma City on Monday, Oct. 28.

Organizers say the aircraft will arrive at Wiley Post Airport on Monday afternoon and will be available for cockpit and ground tours.

Gates will open on Oct. 28 at 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. for the tours. Admission for the ground and cockpit tours will be $10 per person or $25 per family. Tickets can be purchased at the event.

If you want to see Doc in action, organizers say you can take part in the B-29 Doc Flight Experience. During the flight experience, guests will experience a crew briefing and learn about the history of the B-29 and its role in U.S. history. They will then be treated to a 30-minute ride.

The flight schedule is 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 29 and Wednesday, Oct. 30.

The B-29 Superfortress will be in Oklahoma City through Thursday, Oct. 31.

