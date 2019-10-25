Oklahoma City police looking for man accused of inappropriately touching teen, woman at Walmart

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police are looking for a man accused of touching a teen and woman inappropriately at Walmart.

On Oct. 20, police responded to Walmart near Penn and Memorial to talk to a 14-year-old girl and 23-year-old woman who said they had been inappropriately touched.

The teen told police the suspect grabbed her buttocks as she was shopping.

According to a police report, the victim turned around and told her mom what had happened. The mother then chased the suspect through the store, but lost sight of him.

The 23-year-old woman told police she was shopping for birthday candles when the suspect walked up behind her, grabbed her buttocks and “began thrusting himself on her three to four times.”

The report states the woman turned around and asked the suspect, “what the [expletive]?”

The suspect then took off and left the store in an older model blue Ford Explorer with faded paint on the hood and roof.

Police believe the person in both incidents is the same suspect. He is described as a Hispanic male, age 20-30, 5’2″ and approximately 140 pounds.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at (405) 235-7300.