× Oklahoma City Thunder tips off 12th season with opening night events for fans

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Thunder will kick off its 12th season on Friday, and organizers say there are quite a few treats in store for fans in the stands.

Beginning at 4 p.m. on Friday, all fans are invited to Thunder Alley to take part in inflatable games, a rock-climbing wall, face painting, and pop-a-shot games. Thunder Alley closes at tipoff.

In addition to every ticketed fan receiving a free schedule magnet, Loud City ticketholders will receive a pair of Love’s socks when they enter the upper level.

Fans are encouraged to get to their seats early for an opening night performance and player introduction by Jabee, an Oklahoma actor and hip hop artist.

Before the game tips off, Oklahoma native and Grammy Award-winning soprano Leona Mitchell will perform the national anthem. Members of the Oklahoma City Fire Department will present the colors for the national anthem, and Fr. Rick Stansberry from Christ the King Catholic Church will lead the invocation.

At halftime, rock band Hinder will perform a two-song acoustic set.

The Oklahoma City Thunder will kick off the season against the Washington Wizards, beginning at 7 p.m. Doors to Chesapeake Energy Arena open at 5:30 p.m.