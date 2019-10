× One dead in NW Oklahoma City quadruple shooting

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – One person is dead and three others are injured after a shooting in northwest Oklahoma City.

Police responded to the scene just after midnight Friday near NW 10th and Penn.

Oklahoma City police tell News 4 four people were shot and one died from their injuries. The conditions of the three injured are unknown at this time.

Officials are still investigating what led up to the incident.